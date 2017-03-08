Naomi Campbell Says Paris Jackson Is Made to Be a Star: ‘This Is Her Time’

Paris Jackson is paving her own way in Hollywood – and industry veteran Naomi Campbell thinks she’s already a star.

“I just feel in my gut that she’s going to be an incredible actress,” Campbell, 46, tells PEOPLE Now.

Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of late music icon Michael Jackson, and Campbell have both filmed guest appearances on Lee Daniels’ Fox music drama Star.

Though Campbell says they weren’t on the Star set at the same time, she reveals, “I met Paris with her father, and I was very lucky enough before Michael passed away to have tea with Michael and the kids [Paris, Prince Michael and Blanket].”



The Jackson children were so “polite” during the lunch, while they shared cakes and tea.

“I love Michael, I mean I really do miss him and someone said to me the yesterday, ‘Do you know it’s been 25 years since you shot the video?’ and I couldn’t believe it,” Campbell says, mentioning her starring role in the pop star’s “In the Closet” visuals. She adds, “I mean, what a genius. [There’s] never going to be another person like him.”

Campbell calls Jackson “royalty,” and says, “Why shouldn’t she be up there? This is her time… I think she’s going to show us that she’s a brilliant actress. She’s got her own talents and she’s gonna show that to everybody.”

The model also spoke about her relationship with singer George Michael during the PEOPLE Now sit-down, saying, “We have lost an incredibly talented man, a special sensitive human being.”

On Tuesday night, Campbell further opened up about Michael’s death during a Watch What Happens Live appearance, addressing the revelation that his Christmas Day death was from natural causes.

“Thank God that his family can just lay him to rest,” Campbell said, tearing up.