Naomi Campbell Shares Sweet Memories of Filming George Michael’s Iconic ‘Freedom ’90’ Video

George Michael was found dead nine days ago, and his friend Naomi Campbell is still feeling the loss.

“I’m very sad that he’s not here,” the 46-year-old model revealed while making an appearance on The View Wednesday. “Gone too soon.”

Michael and Campbell had a longstanding friendship — stemming from when he cast her in the iconic video for his 1990 song “Freedom ’90” alongside Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Tatjana Patitz.

The five women had all just appeared on the January 1990 cover of the British Vogue magazine in a black-and-white shot by Peter Lindbergh. Michael saw the cover and hand chose the quintet to lip-sync his song for the David Fincher-directed video. Five male models — John Pearson, Mario Sorrenti, Scott Benoit, Todo Segalla and Peter Formby — were also cast.

“We were all singing the song anyway, because we loved the song,” Campbell recalled.

They filmed on different days — though Evangelista and Turlington were together. The shoot was particularly tough for Campbell. “I was the first day, coming from a Thierry Mugler — which we did five shows, from 6:30 a.m. in the morning ’til 3:30 a.m. the next morning, and then had to fly on the first flight out and go Paris to London, right to set.

“I was exhausted, but so happy to be there.”

Michael was found dead in his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day. He was 53.

Campbell took to social media after his death, posting many tributes on Instagram. In one, she called Michael “the man with the Golden Angelic voice” and described filming “Freedom ’90” as “an honor.”

There will never be another iconic voice like yours , my first slow dance with a boy was to your voice . R.i.P George 💔🙏🏾 #London 🇬🇧#freedom90 a A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:16pm PST

On The View, she recounted a treasured moment the two shared when Michael performed at the London 2012 Olympics.

“I spent a really special moment with him backstage at the finale of the Olympics in London,” she said. “He was in his dressing room and we heard all this music and gospel singing, and he was back in his dressing room rehearsing with these gospel singers. It was amazing.”

Campbell added that friend Kate Moss was by their side. “Kate and I just sat there and watched him,” she said. “It was brilliant.”