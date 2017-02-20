20 Singers You Probably Forgot Won Oscars
And yes, some musicians even won for acting roles
By Maggie Malach•@maggiemalach
SAM SMITH (2016)
Brit Smith collected a Best Original Song trophy for "Writing's on the Wall," a song he co-wrote for the James Bond film Spectre.
JARED LETO (2013)
Leto's portrayal of Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club landed him his first Oscar.
ADELE (2012)
Adele scooped up her first Academy Award for "Skyfall," the song from the James Bond movie of the same name.
JENNIFER HUDSON (2007)
The American Idol castoff won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls.
MELISSA ETHERIDGE (2006)
Etheridge won a Best Original Song Oscar for "I Need to Wake Up," from An Inconvenient Truth.
FRAYSER BOY, JUICY J & DJ PAUL (2005)
The guys of Three 6 Mafia received Best Original Song Oscars for Hustle & Flow's "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp."
EMINEM (2002)
The rapper earned his first Oscar nomination — and win! — for "Lose Yourself" from 8 Mile. Em didn't attend the ceremony, so the song's co-writer Luis Resto accepted the honor solo.
BOB DYLAN (2000)
Dylan won Best Original Song for "Things Have Changed" from Wonder Boys. The singer, who was in Australia during the broadcast, performed the song (and later accepted the award) via satellite.
PHIL COLLINS (1999)
For Collins, the third time was the charm: The musician, who has two previous nominations, won Best Original Song for Tarzan's "You'll Be in My Heart."
ELTON JOHN (1994)
The singer won a Best Original Song Oscar for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King. (His chances of winning were pretty high, considering he had three of the five nominations in the category.)
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN (1993)
Springsteeen won the Best Original Song Oscar for "Streets of Philadelphia," from Philadelphia.
CARLY SIMON (1988)
Simon's Working Girl track, "Let the River Run," earned her a Best Original Song Oscar.
CHER (1987)
Cher won a Best Actress Oscar for her role as Loretta Castorini in Moonstruck. She was previously nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Silkwood.
LIONEL RICHIE (1985)
Richie's "Say You, Say Me" from White Nights earned him a Best Original Song Oscar.
STEVIE WONDER (1984)
Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I Love You" from The Woman in Red scored the Best Original Song award.
BARBRA STREISAND (1976)
Barbra Streisand won her second Oscar for "Evergreen," the love theme from A Star Is Born. In 1969, she tied with Katharine Hepburn for Best Actress.
