14 Music Greats Who Died Mysterious Deaths

Tupac Shakur (1996)

Shakur's death by shooting incurred its own spate of conspiracy theories. Often rumored as the victim of an inter-gang dispute, some have even fingered hip hop mega moguls of ordering the deed. In his 2011 self-published book, Murder Rap, former LAPD detective Greg Kading claimed to have proof that Sean "Puffy" Combs and Suge Knight were responsible for Shakur's death, and the Los Angeles authorities suppressed the evidence. Combs, however denied the allegations in a 2011 email to L.A. Weekly, writing, "This story is pure fiction and completely ridiculous." Though supposedly one of Shakur's songs contains the hidden message "Suge shot me," there has never been any conclusive evidence linking the rap tycoon to Shakur's death. Knight himself has denied killing Shakur, and even claimed (presumably jokingly) to TMZ in 2014 that the rapper is, in fact, still alive.

Most bizarrely, FBI files released in 2011 revealed that Shakur had received death threats from the Jewish Defense League, an organization characterized as a terrorist cell. In any event, Shakur's murder remains unsolved.