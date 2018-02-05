Music
Last Call: 6 Music Icons Who Are Retiring from the Road
2018 has been a tough year for music fans as icons including Elton John, Paul Simon and Neil Diamond have announced their retirement from the concert stage
By Jordan Runtagh•@jordanruntagh
Posted on
More
1 of 6
Elton John
The 70-year-old pop icon announced at a press conference in New York City on Jan. 24 that he’ll embark on one final global tour before leaving behind a life on the road.“I’ve had a pretty good run,” John said, adding, “It’s a way of going out with a bang. I don’t want to go out with a whimper.”
John’s Farewell Yellowbrick Road tour will kick off in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 8, and continue over the course of three years with 300 dates. He teased that it will be the “best production I’ve ever done."
2 of 6
Paul Simon
Paul Simon has announced that this spring’s tour will be his last.
“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” the 76-year-old wrote in a statement shared on social media Monday morning. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.”
He cites the death of his longtime lead guitarist, Vincent N’guini, in December as just one of the factors in his decision to retire from the road. “Mostly, though, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing,” he continues in the statement. “I’d like to leave with a big Thank You to the many folks around the world who’ve come out to watch me play over the last 50 years.”
His final trek has been dubbed “Homeward Bound — the Final Tour,” named after his 1965 Simon and Garfunkel hit. The North American leg begins on May 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia before ending June 20 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday via Simon’s website.
3 of 6
Neil Diamond
Neil Diamond will no longer be touring due to his recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The singer announced his illness on his website two days before his 77th birthday on Jan. 24.
“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” Diamond said.”My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.”
The statement also explained that the onset of the Parkinson’s disease has “made it difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis but will allow Mr. Diamond to continue his writing, recording and development of new projects.”
Diamond added, “I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”
4 of 6
Ozzy Osbourne
In November 2017, self-proclaimed Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne announced his global "farewell world tour" beginning in 2018 and continuing through 2020. "People keep asking me when I’m retiring," he said in a statement. "This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there." The announcement came less than a year after his band, Black Sabbath, wrapped their own final tour, dubbed "The End."
5 of 6
Slayer
Metal titans Slayer announced that their summer trek on Jan. 23 with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament will be their last. The band announced the final North American dates in a brief video clip entitled "The End Is Near."
"At 35 years, it's time to collect my pension," bassist Tom Araya told Loudwire of the wind down in 2016. "This is a career move. ... It just gets harder and harder to come back out on the road. Thirty-five years is a long time."
The last tour kicks off on May 10 in San Diego, California and end June 20 in Austin, Texas.
6 of 6
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd announced their final tour on Jan. 25, which will feature appearances by Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr. and Bad Company. The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour kicks off May 4 in Palm Beach, Florida and continue through to Sept. 1 in Atlanta. Other special guests on the tour include the Charlie Daniels Band, the Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.
See Also
More
More
All the Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in Taylor Swift's Reputation-Era Music Videos