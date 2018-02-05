Last Call: 6 Music Icons Who Are Retiring from the Road

Paul Simon

Paul Simon has announced that this spring’s tour will be his last.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” the 76-year-old wrote in a statement shared on social media Monday morning. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief.”

He cites the death of his longtime lead guitarist, Vincent N’guini, in December as just one of the factors in his decision to retire from the road. “Mostly, though, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing,” he continues in the statement. “I’d like to leave with a big Thank You to the many folks around the world who’ve come out to watch me play over the last 50 years.”

His final trek has been dubbed “Homeward Bound — the Final Tour,” named after his 1965 Simon and Garfunkel hit. The North American leg begins on May 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia before ending June 20 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday via Simon’s website.