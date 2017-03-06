Music

Your Comprehensive Guide to the Most Devoted Fanbases in Music

These fanbases are super intense

By @mariayagoda

JUSTIN BIEBER: BELIEBERS

Truly one of the most loyal fandoms on the Internet, Beliebers go hard for Bieber, making sure that his albums, singles and videos trend on Twitter whenever they drop.

SELENA GOMEZ: SELENATORS

Gomez's intense love for her fans is met by an even more intense love from her fans. The result? Just lots and lots of really intense love.

MEGHAN TRAINOR: MEGATRONZ

As one Megatron put it in an article for Billboard: "Meghan Trainor has changed our lives. She's done so through her enchanting music, her positive messages, her cheerfulness — everything!"

RIHANNA: RIHANNA NAVY

The Navy, the term for Rih fans that originated in 2009, supports the pop singer in all her endeavours, from music to fashion.

SHAWN MENDES: MENDES ARMY

With almost nine million Twitter followers, the "Treat You Better" singer's fanbase grows larger (and more frenzied) every day.

MARIAH CAREY: LAMBILY

The queen of pop started calling her fans “lambs” in 2000, and the term "lambily" — which refers to the whole Mariah-centric community — stuck ever since.

LADY GAGA: LITTLE MONSTERS

Gaga, in turn, is known as "Mother Monster." It's super cute.

ARIANA GRANDE: ARIANATORS

While "Arianator" sounds like a device you'd use to aerate wine, the term actually refers to a die-hard Grande fan. (Some notable Arianators: the U.S. Olympics gymnastics team. NBD.)

DEMI LOVATO: LOVATICS

Lovatics is also the name of Lovato's N.Y.C. New York Color makeup collection.

TAYLOR SWIFT: SWIFTIES

Swifties may be the luckiest fans in the world — Tay buys them presents, bakes them cookies, invites them to her apartment and even performs at their weddings.

BEYONCÉ: BEYHIVE

Adele is basically social chair of the Beyhive.

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER: 5SOSFAM

The Australian pop group only formed in 2011, but managed to rack up an insanely large fanbase in just a few years.

KATY PERRY: KATYCATS

The term took off when Perry went on her 2008 Hello Katy tour, and it has rallied her fans ever since.

NICKI MINAJ: BARBIEZ (OR BARBZ)

Initially a term that Minaj used to refer to herself, the label spread to her super loyal fans.

ONE DIRECTION: DIRECTIONERS

Once a Directioner, always a Directioner — even when the group is on hiatus.

FIFTH HARMONY: HARMONIZERS

Much like Directioners, Harmonizers have been through a lot of ups and downs — including Camila Cabello's recent departure from the band. Nevertheless, they persisted.

LITTLE MIX: MIXERS

From The X Factor to Glory Days, Little Mix fans prove they go hard. 

Mike Windle/Getty
BRITNEY SPEARS: BRITNEY ARMY

The massive Britney Army refers to their leader as "Godney." Spears has yet to officially endorse that title.

MILEY CYRUS: SMILERS

The name for her fans, Smilers, has a similar origin story to that of her name. Cyrus was actually born Destiny Hope, but her parents called her "Smiley" as a baby ... which eventually evolved into Miley.

