Mumford & Sons Rock Intimate New York Show Benefitting Education for Children in War Zones

Mumford & Sons kicked off the Global Citizen Festival week with a show benefiting an organization close to their hearts.

The British rock band played an intimate show hosted by Citi Sound Vault at United Palace in Washington Heights, New York on Monday night. Proceeds were split evenly between Global Citizen and Children in Conflict.

The show also served as the kick off fundraiser for the American branch of War Child UK, an organization that provides education for children in war zones.

“We met kids who were under ISIL occupation for the last five years and were in a War Child school,” frontman Marcus Mumford told the crowd at the beginning of the show, recalling the sweet moment when one of the children recited the English alphabet for him.

“What they do is incredible and really important,” he continued. “These are the kids who are going to build these countries again when they get through the conflict and they can’t do it if they’re illiterate.”

New York, thank you so much. Thank you for all of the support over the years and for turning up tonight in support of @childreninconflict and @glblctzn. We had a great time 🙂 A post shared by Mumford & Sons (@mumfordandsons) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

The band went on to play a rousing show full of their known hits and deeper cuts after they promised to perform songs they rarely play.

“This will be the inaugural event launching Children in Conflict in the United States, a partner of War Child UK, an organization we’ve been advocates of for a while,” the band wrote on their website before the show. “We are massive fans of what they do to protect children in conflict areas around the world. We are excited to be there at the beginning of their story in your wonderful country.”

After the show, Children in Conflict gave the band a sweet shoutout on Instagram, thanking them for the kick off.

“The awesome @mumfordandsons rocked #unitedpalacetonight at Children in Conflict’s first ever fundraising event. We ❤️ you! Thank you for launching us in so much style. Thanks to @glblctzn and @citibank for making it happen,” the organization captioned a shot of the show.

The 5th annual Global Citizen Festival begins at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday in the heart of Central Park. Stevie Wonder, Green Day, the Killers and the Lumineers are headlining the charity fundraising show this year.