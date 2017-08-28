Your VMAs Outfit Reminds Me Of...

Lorde: Amy Adams' Oscars 2013 Dress

Lorde went full princess at the VMAs in this Monique Lhuillier gown, channeling a similar feather-heavy moment from 2013 when Amy Adams made everyone swoon in Oscar de la Renta.

Miley Cyrus: Elvis Presley

The pop star's bedazzled baby blue suit gave a nod to The King of Rock 'n' Roll.

Jasmine Sanders: Bam Bam

With that jagged hankerchief hem, it's hard not to see the striking resemblance between Jasmine Sanders' — a.k.a. Golden Barbie — metallic Moschino matching set and Bam Bam's signature loincloth.

Teyana Taylor: Janet Jackson

Considering both women are known for some of the most enviable abs in the music business, it seems inevitable that Teyana would get inspiration from Miss Jackson (if you're nasty).

Jack Antonoff: Bruce Springsteen

Antonoff looks "Born To Run" in this double denim ensemble that calls to mind The Boss in his heyday.

Farrah Abraham: My Little Pony

It seems like every award show, some celeb culls inspiration from everyone's favorite magical horses. This time around it was Abraham with her super high, bright red ponytail and glittery stars around her eyes.

Chantel Jeffries: Paris Hilton

It seems Kendall Jenner isn't the only one who takes her style cues from Paris Hilton's iconic 21st birthday ensemble: So does Chantel Jeffries.

Asahd Khalid: DJ Khalid

This one should probably go without saying, but the father-son duo bring all new meaning to the phrase "mini me."

