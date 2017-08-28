From Bromances to Photobombs by Ellen DeGeneres: Here's Everything You Didn’t See at the 2017 MTV VMAs

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards offered a night of epic performances and passionate speeches, but behind the scenes, the stars were just as fun to watch when the cameras weren’t rolling.

From Ed Sheeran and Chance the Rapper’s bromance to Ellen Degeneres photobombing Miley Cyrus and her family, here’s everything you didn’t see on your screen.

On the red carpet:

Despite battling the flu, Lorde was all smiles and powered through the red carpet. Jared Leto made a statement on the carpet with his blue sequined cape. In between talking to the press, Leto found time to chat with his Thirty Seconds to Mars band mates.

DJ Khaled had his fiancée, Nicole Tuck, and their adorable son Asahd, by his side. As Khaled did interviews, Tuck played with Asahd. To keep cool, Asahd even had a portable mini fan on his stroller. Pink’s husband Carey Hart, and their daughter Willow, patiently waited for her to finish up interviews.

Teyana Taylor danced to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” along with her husband, Iman Shumpert Jr. and daughter Junie, before snapping a sweet family photo. Cardi B ran into the family at one point and danced with Junie before making her way inside to the event.

Lil Mama chose an unusual accessory for the carpet — an African Lovebird. She told people that she’s going to set it free.

Inside the ceremony:

The night was a Cyrus family affair. Miley and her sisters Noah and Brandi, along with parents Billy Ray and Tish, were all on hand for the ceremony. During Miley’s performance of “Younger Now,” her family looked on proudly and her parents pumped their fists in the air. After performing, Miley became the life of the party as she rejoined her family by dancing to her seat and posing for pictures with fans in the pit.

As one shot was being taken of the Cyrus family, DeGeneres photobombed Miley by standing directly in back of her. As soon as Miley realized, she laughed and the two hugged. For DeGeneres, the awards were a date night for her and wife Portia de Rossi.

Miley also made it clear that she’s very much a part of the Millie Bobby Brown fan club. When Brown took the stage to present an award, Miley excitedly stood up out of her seat and shot her a peace sign — and Brown did one back.

Though she’ll be joining the show’s host Katy Perry on tour, the youngest Cyrus, Noah, and dad Billy Ray showed their support for Taylor Swift, whom Perry has long had a feud with, by giving her a standing ovation after her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video premiered.

As for the commercial breaks, Perry turned them into dance breaks. She danced and twerked along to hits like Ariana Grande’s “Into You” throughout the night.

The biggest bromance of the night happened to be between Sheeran and Chance the Rapper. The pair sat next to each other and were chatting and laughing the entire show. Khaled often joined in on their conversations as well.

Khaled’s 10-month-old son, Asahd, was just as much of a show stealer when the cameras weren’t looking. During Shawn Mendes‘ performance of “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” Asahd stood on his mother’s lap and clapped along. At one point, Khaled held him up to the crowd Lion King style and everyone went crazy for him.

Audiences at the live show were treated to a full performance of Julia Michaels‘ “Issues,” though those watching from home weren’t so lucky. MTV cut the singer’s screen time short by dropping the sound and announcing upcoming show highlights before cutting to commercial.

At the after parties:

After walking the carpet together, Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown and her fellow America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum continued their girls night out and hit the Republic Records and Cadillac after party at Tao Los Angeles. The two drank as they took a video dancing with each other to Ginuwine’s “Pony.” Then, Brown cozied up to a young mystery man — a move that comes after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte in March. Later, she could be heard telling photographers about her single status as she left the venue.

Hailee Steinfeld and Millie Bobby Brown were also having a girls night of their own. The stars arrived together and took a turn recording themselves singing karaoke in the ‘Cadillac Carpool Karaoke Booth.’ Mendes later joined the two at their table to catch up.

After dazzling with a performance of “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” with Rod Stewart during the ceremony, DNCE continued the fun by getting everyone up and dancing. Joe Jonas and his bandmates rushed onto the stage wearing animal masks before taking them off and rocking out to “Kissing Strangers.” The group finished with their hit “Cake By the Ocean,” as Bachelor Nation’s Becca Tilley could be seen dancing and singing along in front of the stage. Later, Post Malone took the stage.

Nick Cannon was having a great time showing off his skills as a deejay as he remixed Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September” with Migos’ “Bad and Boujee.”

Also at the party, Corinne Olympios hit the dance floor with a friend and Jessie J danced along to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.” Glen Powell left, though just for a moment, to get Nina Dobrev and walk her inside.

Over at the Ugg and Jeremy Scott Collaboration Launch at Poppy, Perry let loose after her hosting duties were done in a black strapless dress. After posing for photos, she made her way into the club. Perry appeared to be in good spirits as she took a seat next to the DJ booth and caught up with Scott.

At the launch event, Paris Jackson posed for selfies and sang along and video taped herself when the DJ played her late father’s song “Pretty Young Thing.” She was all smiles and was beaming with pride throughout the song. At one point, Jared Leto made his way over to her table just to say hello.

At the post show party at the Forum, it was a mini Teen Mom reunion. Amber Portwood and her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, walked hand in hand through the crowd as Jenelle Evans sat at a table close by.