Kendrick Lamar Wins Video of the Year at the 2017 VMAs

We’re gonna let the VMAs finish, but Kendrick Lamar had the best video of… 2017!

Lamar won the Moon Person for the video of the year at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, taking the stage at the Forum in Los Angeles to claim the honor for his video “HUMBLE.”

This year’s nominees were some of musics’ hottest stars, including Alessia Cara for her single “Scars To Your Beautiful,” Bruno Mars for “24K Magic,” The Weeknd for “Reminder,” and DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller for “Wild Thoughts.”

Lamar follows in the footsteps of VMAs veteran Beyoncé, who took home the prize last year for her first Lemonade single, “Formation.”

Going into the ceremony, Lamar lead the pack of nominees with the most nods, totaling eight for “Humble.” The clip won six by the end of the night. His music video “Alright” previously nabbed the best direction Moon Person back in 2015.

Lamar also opened the show with a fiery performance of “DNA,” followed by “HUMBLE.” – done with a backdrop of literal flames.