Taylor Swift won’t be addressing her Reputation at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Though the superstar’s announcement of new music led many to believe that she’d debut it live on the VMAs stage on Sunday, an executive producer for the show is setting the record straight about the rumors.

“She has been on the show many times and [has] performed with a new album coming, but not this time,” Ignjatovic tells PEOPLE. “I definitely wish she was coming on and performing.”

In 2014, Swift performed “Shake It Off” live for the first time at the VMAs ahead of the release of her fifth studio album, 1989. After she announced on Wednesday that the first single from her forthcoming new album, Reputation, would be dropping Thursday night ahead of the awards, speculation grew that the singer would do the same this year.

Swift, 27, shared on her Instagram that her sixth studio album is coming Nov 10., and she also debuted the black and white cover art for it. The cover features Swift with mock newspaper headlines and columns superimposed over part of her face.

Swifties might not be totally let down come awards night, though — the star is nominated in the best collaboration category for her duet with Zayn Malik on “I Don’t Want to Live Forever,” and there’s a chance she could still show up to accept her award if she wins.

Set to perform at the awards this year is Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony,Lorde, the Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Shawn Mendes. Katy Perry, whom Swift has had a longtime feud with, will host.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.