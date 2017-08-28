See All Your Favorite Stars Getting Ready for the VMAs

Celebs headed to the VMAs documented every step of the journey

Heidi Klum/Instagram

HEIDI KLUM & MEL B

The America's Got Talent judges had a backseat singalong on their way to the show.

Ed Sheeran/Instagram

ED SHEERAN

Sheeran and his video director, Jason Koenig, posed for a quick, bromantic snap before the show.

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

VANESSA HUDGENS

Thanks to a fun filter, Hudgens was literally sparkling. (Though her glitter eyeshadow did plenty of work on its own.)

YARA SHAHIDI

Black-ish star Shahidi showed off her waves before her presenting gig later on.

Gigi Gorgeous/Instagram

GIGI GORGEOUS

YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous got her glam on — that highlight! — pre-show.

Mena Suvari/Instagram

MENA SUVARI & KYLE RICHARDS

You're not VMAs-ready until you take a selfie with your girls, something Suvari and Richards perfected.

Bebe Rexha/Instagram

BEBE REXHA 

Rexha did the impossible: Snapped a full-body shot in the car (and looks good doing it.)

FIFTH HARMONY

The ladies of Fifth Harmony rocked the stage during a rehearsal for their VMA performance the day before the show.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram

MILEY CYRUS

Proud big sister Cyrus is seated right next to her little sister, Noah Cyrus, who is also a nominee, at the VMAs.

Portia De Rossi/Instagram

ELLEN DEGENERES & PORTIA DE ROSSI

DeGeneres and De Rossi took a selfie before heading to the show, where DeGeneres is set to present the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Pink.

