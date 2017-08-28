See All Your Favorite Stars Getting Ready for the VMAs

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Celebs headed to the VMAs documented every step of the journey
By Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_
Posted on August 27, 2017 at 8:45pm EDT
1 of 10
HEIDI KLUM & MEL B
The America's Got Talent judges had a backseat singalong on their way to the show.
2 of 10
ED SHEERAN
Sheeran and his video director, Jason Koenig, posed for a quick, bromantic snap before the show.
3 of 10
VANESSA HUDGENS
Thanks to a fun filter, Hudgens was literally sparkling. (Though her glitter eyeshadow did plenty of work on its own.)
4 of 10
YARA SHAHIDI
Black-ish star Shahidi showed off her waves before her presenting gig later on.
5 of 10
GIGI GORGEOUS
YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous got her glam on — that highlight! — pre-show.
6 of 10
MENA SUVARI & KYLE RICHARDS
You're not VMAs-ready until you take a selfie with your girls, something Suvari and Richards perfected.
7 of 10
BEBE REXHA
Rexha did the impossible: Snapped a full-body shot in the car (and looks good doing it.)
8 of 10
FIFTH HARMONY
The ladies of Fifth Harmony rocked the stage during a rehearsal for their VMA performance the day before the show.
9 of 10
MILEY CYRUS
Proud big sister Cyrus is seated right next to her little sister, Noah Cyrus, who is also a nominee, at the VMAs.
10 of 10
ELLEN DEGENERES & PORTIA DE ROSSI
DeGeneres and De Rossi took a selfie before heading to the show, where DeGeneres is set to present the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Pink.
Katy Perry Flies Into MTV VMAs In Moon Person Uniform: 'My Pee Bag Is Kind of Full'
Paris Jackson Calls Out Nazis and White Supremacists in VMAs Speech: 'We Must Resist'