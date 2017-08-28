WATCH: Pink Tells Daughter ‘We Don’t Change’ in Inspiring Speech About Self-Acceptance at MTV VMAs

The crowd at the Forum in Inglewood, California raised their glass for singer Pink on Sunday when she was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 Video Music Awards.

Paying tribute to Pink’s 17-year long career as a performer and trailblazing impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy, the honor came with a powerhouse performance from high-flying singer — who took the stage to sing a medley of her hits including “Get This Party Started,” “So What,” “Try,” “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” “F—— Perfect,” “Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” and her new single, “What About Us,” from her forthcoming sixth album, Beautiful Trauma.

The trip down memory lane include a high five from her 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage — who adorably walked the red carpet with her mom and dad husband Carey Hart in matching suits and sang along with her mom to the show (the couple also share 8-month-old son Jameson Moon).

After her song, Pink gave an inspiring speech about body image inspired by a time Willow told her mom, “I’m the ugliest girl I know” and “look like a boy with long hair.”

“‘You’re beautiful,’ ” Pink recalled telling her daughter. “When people make fun of me they say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I’m too outspoken. Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body? Do you see my selling out arenas all over the world?”

“Baby girl, we don’t change,” Pink continued, calling out artists like Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Janis Joplin, George Michael, and Elton John. “We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change, so they can see all kinds of beauty.”

She ended her speech by thanking her contemporaries — and sending love to Willow again. “To all the artists here, I’m so inspired by you guys,” Pink said. “There’s so much rad s— happening right now in music. Keep doing it and keep shining. And you my darling girl are beautiful and I love you.”

Since her debut in 2000, Pink has racked up a number of memorable moments on the VMAs stage. She’s won six awards at the big show, including the coveted Video of the Year honor for“Lady Marmalade” — her 2001 collaboration with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim and Mya,

Pink last grabbed audiences on the VMA stage in 2009 with her gravity-defying acrobatic performance of “Sober.”

