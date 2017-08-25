10 of VMA Video Vanguard Award Winner Pink’s Best Music Videos

Pink, the queen of the independent woman, feel-good empowerment anthem, is being honored at this weekend’s MTV VMA Awards with the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Take a look back at just some of the tracks that earned her the honor below.

1. “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)”

For this breakup anthem, Pink strips down to a corset in a vintage-inspired black-and-white video.

2. “U + Ur Hand”

Pink is living something out of a storybook in the video for her tell-off tune U + Ur Hand.

3. “So What”

Pink DGAF in this video (seriously, no Fs.) She chops down a tree, smashes a guitar and jumps on top of a car. Oh, and strips on the red carpet.

4. “God Is A DJ”

Pink’s getting ready for (and embarking on) a big night out in this home-movie-style video.

5. “Lady Marmalade”

This song, a quartet with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim and Mya, is a burlesque show fit for Moulin Rouge.

6. Get The Party Started

This early aughts hit has Pink pumped for a party (and it’ll get you excited, too).

7. Don’t Let Me Get Me

It’s back to high school in this video, where an angsty Pink flees to make it big as a pop star (with some more angst along the way).

8. Most Girls

In the video for one of her first big hits, Pink busts a move in a what looks to be an underground boxing ring.

9. Just Like a Pill

Pink goes from cradling a bunny to sitting in a garden to performing with a band in the video for this 2002 hit.

10. What About Us

The singer’s latest takes a political turn. “It’s the start of us waking up,” she shared when promoting the song on Instagram.