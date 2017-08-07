The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are almost upon us, and it looks like host Katy Perry is going to have some A-list performers to keep her company.

A pair of videos released Monday afternoon have revealed the stellar line-up set to take the stage at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Aug. 27. Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony and Lorde are among those slated to perform.

In addition, the Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shawn Mendes will also pack the star-studded lineup.

Performing at the @VMAs this year! Thank you @mtv so excited x pic.twitter.com/gDdfgUpSLU — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) August 7, 2017

Nominations for the 34th annual ceremony were revealed on July 25. Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight noms for his video “Humble”, while Katy Perry and The Weeknd are tied for five nominations each.

For the first-time in VMAs history, the network eliminated gendered categories to combine the best female video and best male video categories into artist of the year. This comes on the heels of MTV’s decision to replace the former best actor and best actress categories with non-gendered Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

There is also a new trophy up for grabs; the award for best fight against the system will go to the artist who inspires viewers to stand up and fight injustice.

See the rest of the nominations here.