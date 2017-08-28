Paris Jackson Calls Out Nazis and White Supremacists in VMAs Speech: 'We Must Resist'

Paris Jackson is making a statement at her first MTV VMAs.

Jackson, the 19-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, presented the award for best pop song — but not before addressing the nation’s tense political climate.

“You know, if we were all to put our voices together, do you know the difference we could make? If we were to stand up all united as one, our impact it would be ‘yuge.’ It would be ‘yuge.’ Believe me, ‘yuge.’ And that’s not fake news,” Jackson said.

“So, let’s leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country … We have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist.”

The audience erupted in applause as Jackson gave the passionate speech. She then changed her tune from forceful to light when introducing the nominees for the award — Fifth Harmony took home the Moon Person.

The moving speech comes just weeks after a violent white supremacist rally resulted in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer. A driver rammed his car into a group of protesters demonstrating against the white nationalist rally. Police have identified James Alex Fields Jr. as the suspected driver and the 20-year-old has been arrested in connection with Heyer’s death.

In the wake of the violence, Trump did not lay blame on the white supremacists but said instead that “bigotry and hatred” was coming from “many sides.”

After days of backlash backlash, Trump attempted to change his tune, specifically naming the hate groups as he condemned racism. However, in a later news conference, he continued to blame “both sides” and referred to counter-protesters as the “alt-left.”