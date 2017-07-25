Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry and the Weeknd Lead 2017 MTV VMAs Nominations as Gendered Categories Eliminated

It’s almost time for the MTV Video Music Awards and some of your favorite music stars are up for a Moonman.

Nominations for the 2017 awards were announced exclusively on Instagram Live and Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations for his video “Humble”, while Katy Perry and The Weeknd are tied for five nominations each.

For the first-time in VMAs history, the network eliminated gendered categories to combine the Best Female Video and Best Male Video categories for “Artist of the Year.” This comes on the heels of MTV’s decision to replace the former Best Actor and Best Actress categories with non-gendered Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

There is also a new trophy up for grabs; the award for Best Fight Against the System will be go to the artist who inspires viewers to stand up and fight injustice.

Other nominees include:

Video of the Year

•Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

•Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

•Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

•DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

•The Weeknd – “Reminder”

Artist of the Year

•Bruno Mars

•Kendrick Lamar

•Ed Sheeran

•Ariana Grande

•The Weeknd

•Lorde

Best New Artist (Presented by Taco Bell®)

•Khalid

•Kodak Black

•SZA

•Young M.A

•Julia Michaels

•Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

•Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

•DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

•D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

•The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

•Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

•Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best Pop

•Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

•Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

•Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

•Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

•Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm”

•Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Best Hip Hop

•Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

•Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

•Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

•D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

•Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

•DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m the One”

Best Dance

•Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”

•Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

•Calvin Harris – “My Way”

•Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

•Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

Best Rock

•Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”

•Fall Out Boy – “Young and Menace”

•Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

•Green Day – “Bang Bang”

•Foo Fighters – “Run”

Best Fight Against the System

•Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

•The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

•Big Sean – “Light”

•Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

•Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

•John Legend – “Surefire”

Best Cinematography

•Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

•Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

•Ed Sheeran – “Castle on the Hill”

•DJ Shadow ft. Run the Jewels – “Nobody Speak”

•Halsey – “Now or Never”

Best Direction

•Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

•Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm”

•Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

•Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

•The Weeknd – “Reminder”

Best Art Direction

•Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

•Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

•Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit”

•DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

•The Weeknd – “Reminder”

Best Visual Effects

•Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

•A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation”

•KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy”

•Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm”

•Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Best Choreography

•Kanye West – “Fade”

•Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side to Side”

•Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

•Sia – “The Greatest”

•Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Best Editing

•Future – “Mask Off”

•Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean”

•Lorde – “Green Light”

•The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

•The Weeknd – “Reminder”

Fans can now vote for their favorites by visiting www.vma.mtv.com.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.