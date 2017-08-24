Miley Cyrus to Perform ‘Younger Now’ at VMAs: ‘This Is a New and Evolved Miley,’ Says Source

She dropped jaws four years ago after sharing a wild performance with Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards, but Miley Cyrus will be back onstage Sunday at the annual show — this time singing a much different tune.

A source close to the Voice coach, 24, tells PEOPLE exclusively Cyrus is set to sing her new single “Younger Now” at the VMAs this weekend.

“Everyone who saw her rehearsal got emotional and some even got teary-eyed,” says the source. “This is a new and evolved Miley. Her energy was so different on stage, and there’s a new side to her that people will be surprised to see.”

In May, the singer opened up to Billboard about her evolution over the last several years, revealing she recently gave up drugs and alcohol.

The star is also happily back together with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 27, who inspired the first song she released off her upcoming album, out Sept. 29. The couple broke up in 2013 but rekindled their relationship early last year.

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel?'” she said about what inspired her to write “Malibu.”

“I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard,” she added. “Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.