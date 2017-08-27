There will likely be little to no twerking from Miley Cyrus tonight.

The singer took the opportunity to tease her dad Billy Ray Cyrus ahead of Sunday’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, throwing back to her now infamous 2013 VMA performance with a hilarious photo featuring her dancing with Robin Thicke — manipulated to have Billy Ray’s face included in the image, looking on disapprovingly.

“Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise … @vmas,” wrote Miley, 24.

Sorry Dad…. I'll be good tonight I promise … @vmas pic.twitter.com/QZWOfSfNg5 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 27, 2017

The provocative 2013 performance, set to Thicke’s hit “Blurred Lines,” went down in history for everything from the then-20-year-old Cyrus’ barely there ensemble and foam finger, to grabbing her crotch and twerking on Thicke while sticking out her tongue — moves that would become signature throughout her Bangerz era.

This year, Cyrus will take the stage to perform once again. She’s also up for best pop song for her hit “Malibu,” the lead single off her upcoming sixth studio album Younger Now, out Sept. 29.

“TONIGHT!!!!! My favorite night of the year 💖💖💖 #MileyVMAs @vmas,” the singer captioned an Instagram post Sunday. (She hosted the event in 2015.)

Miley’s younger sister Noah Cyrus is also nominated at the show tonight, hoping to take home the trophy for best new artist.

“I think it makes you jaded, it makes you guarded, and I don’t ever want her to get like that,” The Voice coach said in June of the music industry and her associated hopes for Noah, 17.

“Or your style or the way that you think because you want to please people,” she added. “I really hope that she never feels those pressures and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”