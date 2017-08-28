Khalid Wins Best New Artist at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

“This is crazy, this is ridiculous,” said Khalid, 19, as he accepted the trophy. “I’ve got to thank the city of El Paso for standing behind me. This isn’t just for me — this is for the city.” The singer-songwriter also thanked his mother and his fans for their support.

“This is the start of something great,” pledged the musician while accepting his first Moon Person.

Holy shit I can't believe that I won! Thank you so much everyone for going so hard for me! This is the start of something great! 💫🕺🏾 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 28, 2017

Also on Sunday, Khalid joined Logic and Alessia Cara for a moving performance of “1-800-273-8255,” a song about suicide prevention. Kesha presented the group.

Khalid’s debut single “Location” and album American Teen made him into a powerful voice in music.

Khalid beat out Noah Cyrus, Kodak Black, Julia Michaels, SZA, and Young M.A. in the fan-voted category. You can check out the full list of tonight's winners here.

