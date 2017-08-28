A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Kesha didn’t perform during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, but the chart-topping Rainbow singer appeared at the ceremony to make a powerful statement about suicide prevention.

The singer, whose comeback album hit the top of the Billboard charts after its release, introduced Logic’s performance of “1-800-273-8255,” a song that takes its name from the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“It has been said that if you knew who walked beside you, you would never experience fear and doubt again,” Kesha said, before noting that Logic’s song brought her to tears. “The truth is piercing and the truth is what matters. The truth is none of us are alone,” she said.

After promoting the suicide prevention hotline, Kesha introduced Logic’s performance, which featured Alessia Cara and Khalid along with people Kesha described as survivors who had attempted suicide. The Lifeline says call volume to their hotline increased 50 percent after the performance.

While promoting Rainbow this summer, Kesha read a note she had written to her 18-year-old self and referenced the difficult times she experienced during her life, including suicidal thoughts.

“The bad news is, you nearly killed yourself on the road to success, fueled by fear of failure, crippling anxiety, and insecurity,” she wrote. “You will become severely bulimic and anorexic — and the worse your disease gets the more praise you will get from some people in your industry, and this will really, really mess with your head. But when you are trying to live up to an unrealistic expectation, it’s never gonna be good enough no matter what you do.”

For more information about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — which provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for them and their loved ones, and best practices for professionals — visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.