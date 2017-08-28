Katy Perry Flies Into MTV VMAs in Moon Person Uniform: 'My Pee Bag Is Kind of Full'

Katy Perry kicked off the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday by landing on stage in a moon person suit.

“My pee bag is kind of full,” she joked of the elaborate costume.

Serving as the ceremony’s host at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Perry tried to address current events by joking about how “screwed up” the world has been while the night’s nominees and other famous guests watched from the audience.

“2016 was terrible, but it feels like things are getting a little bit better in fashion,” she said before reaching for the signature red ensemble from The Handmaid’s Tale.

“How the f— are you coping right now?” Perry asked the audience. She answered the question by holding up a fidget spinner.

Earlier on the red carpet, Perry donned a svelte white dress. Tonight, she is nominated in five categories, including Best Pop Video.

It’s been a big year for Perry, who released her latest album Witness in June and has been preparing for her subsequent world tour. Perry also embarked on a public emotional journey with a live-streamed therapy session back in June.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 MTV VMAs coverage.

Earlier this week, Perry released the star-studded video to “Swish Swish.” her summer diss-track featuring Nicki Minaj. Though Perry has claimed that the song and video are not specifically about her ongoing feud with Taylor Swift, the video and Swift’s fiery new single “Look What You Made Me Do” both debuted on Thursday.

Perry announced on Twitter back in July that she would be hosting the VMAs following a host-less 2016 awards show. “Introducing your MOONWOMAN” wrote Perry alongside the promo video of her donning the iconic VMA Moonman outfit.

Following the lead of the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, this year’s ceremony is the first in VMAs history without gender-specific categories. Kendrick Lamar leads the night with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. You can check out the full list of tonight’s nominees here.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com