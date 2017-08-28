Jack Antonoff Eats Banana During Katy Perry’s VMAs Monologue — and Twitter Calls Out His Shade

via GIPHY

There’s nothing quite like live television.

Jack Antonoff — Bleachers frontman, frequent Taylor Swift collaborator, and Lena Dunham’s boyfriend — was caught eating a mid-show snack in the form of a banana during host Katy Perry’s opening at the VMAs on Sunday night.

FROM COINAGE: VMAs By the Numbers

And, well, he couldn’t look more bored. Naturally, the possible shade didn’t go unnoticed by the Twitterverse. Dunham herself joined the conversation, tweeting, “My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we’ve been at it half a decade.”

My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we've been at it half a decade — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 28, 2017

.@jackantonoff eating a banana in the middle of the #VMAs is kind of iconic pic.twitter.com/AlMdOLegFD — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) August 28, 2017

jack antonoff eating a banana and looking bored @ katy perry's bad host jokes #same #vmas — jennifer 🥀 (@jenche_) August 28, 2017

They just filmed a dude eating a banana #VMAs — Afrojack (@afrojack) August 28, 2017

Jack Antonoff eating a banana in the audience during #VMAs intro is all of us, waiting for #LWYMMDmusicvideo pic.twitter.com/bRQ4Si50n0 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) August 28, 2017

Jack Antonoff bored and eating a banana during Katy Perry's intro is all of us watching this intro. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/QXgE3H3VIM — Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) August 28, 2017

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 MTV VMAs coverage.

It’s worth nothing that Antonoff co-wrote and produced Swift’s new, record-breaking hit “Look What You Made Me Do,” which is speculated to be partially about Perry and the years-long feud between the pop stars.

In case you missed it, the “LWYMMD” video also dropped tonight at the show and there was plenty of Perry-centric imagery. Antonoff also co-wrote Swift hits like 1989‘s “Out of the Woods” and “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Whether or not Antonoff intended shade, everyone needs a mid-show snack. These shows are long!

This article originally appeared on Ew.com