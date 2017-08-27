MTV will hand out its Moon Person trophies on Sunday night during the 2017 Video Music Awards, or VMAs. Katy Perry is set to host the affair, which starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

This year’s VMAs will face stiff competition in the form of the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones but in addition to Perry’s starpower, the show will also feature the world premiere of Taylor Swift’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do.” (Swift is not expected to appear during the VMAs herself.)

Curious how to watch the show (and Swift’s big debut)? Read on for viewing details.

How to watch the VMAs on TV

MTV is expected to begin airing VMAs coverage at 6:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the proper broadcast set to star at 8 p.m. ET.

FROM COINAGE: VMAs By the Numbers

How to watch the VMAs without a television

MTV will also live-stream the VMAs on Sunday night through its website, though viewers interested in experiencing the show from their devices will have to use a cable provider login to access the stream. Sign in here.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 MTV VMAs coverage.

In addition, Sling TV offers the VMAs via its platform. Those interested in signing up can find out more information from Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE sister site Fortune.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com