2017 MTV VMAs: Zayn Malik Becomes the First Former One Direction Member to Win as a Solo Artist

Boy bander no more: Zayn Malik has become the first former One Direction member to nab a Moon Person for a solo project.

Malik, 24, took home the prize for best collaboration at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday for his hit track with Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” His former bandmate Harry Styles was also nominated at the awards show for best collaboration for best visual effects and best pop for “Sign of the Times.”

Neither Malik nor Swift was present to accept the award.

Before One Direction formally split up back in early 2016 – not long after Malik decided to leave the group in March 2015 to kick off his solo career – they won a total of four VMAs. Three of those Moon Persons were in recognition of their 2011 hit “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Though Malik’s first solo album hit streaming services in March 2016, Styles’ new music is more recent: his self-titled debut was released in May.

The other 1D men are also trying their hand at careers as individual artists. Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands” dominated the charts this summer, as did Liam Payne‘s “Strip That Down.” Louis Tomlinson also released a single, “Back to You,” with Bebe Rexha.