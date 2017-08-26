Fans will sure be workin’ it from home when Fifth Harmony takes MTV’s Video Music Awards stage to perform their new hit single “Down.”

PEOPLE Now caught up with foursome Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani Kordei backstage during their rehearsals for the show on Thursday, where they couldn’t help but gush about what they’re about to bring to the stage.

“We’re extremely excited,” said Jauregui. “This is definitely one of the biggest moments of our careers — something we’ve worked so hard for to get to a place where people would want us on the stage, so we’re excited as heck for it.”

The group released their third and self-titled studio album — their first without former fifth member Camila Cabello — on Friday, an LP they wrote and recorded on their own.

COINAGE: VMAs By the Numbers!

“There are so many surprises,” all four ladies said in unison teasing their performance, with Jauregui adding, “There’s so much pop!”

Fifth Harmony is nominated for three moonpeople this year in the best pop video, best choreography, and song of summer categories for their music video for “Down.”

“It’s gonna be a truly memorable moment,” said Brooke. “Thank you so much to everybody who’s been a fan of us and supported us. It’s really incredible. It’s such an honor to be nominated for a VMA. I mean, our favorite artists of all time have been nominated!”

The MTV VMAs air Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. on MTV.