Things got a little awkward for the women of Fifth Harmony on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet when former member Camila Cabello was mentioned during a pre-show interview.
The remaining four members of the group — Alley Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei — stopped to chat with Charlamagne tha God on their way into the awards ceremony on Sunday night and had to think fast when asked by the MTV host if they would share the award for best choreography with Cabello were they to win. While Brooke hesitated to respond, Kordei chimed in with, “If we win we’d give to our choreographer.”
Fifth Harmony was nominated in that category for their single “Down,” but Charlamagne tha God failed to mention that the award had already been awarded to Kayne West for “Fade” — and Cabello isn’t actually present on the nominated song. The “Crying in the Club” singer’s surprise exit from the group shocked fans in December; Fifth Harmony has since moved on, releasing their eponymous new album, which features “Down,” on Friday.
Fifth Harmony scored two other nominations on Sunday, for the song of the summer (which the group lost) and best pop video award (which they won). The 2017 VMAs air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
