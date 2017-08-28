Things got a little awkward for the women of Fifth Harmony on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet when former member Camila Cabello was mentioned during a pre-show interview.

The remaining four members of the group — Alley Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei — stopped to chat with Charlamagne tha God on their way into the awards ceremony on Sunday night and had to think fast when asked by the MTV host if they would share the award for best choreography with Cabello were they to win. While Brooke hesitated to respond, Kordei chimed in with, “If we win we’d give to our choreographer.”

The award for the most AWKWARD moment of the night goes to…Fifth Harmony pic.twitter.com/Q1Q8qimivm — ᴺᴷnicole ♡'s normani (@edibleskordei) August 27, 2017

Fifth Harmony was nominated in that category for their single “Down,” but Charlamagne tha God failed to mention that the award had already been awarded to Kayne West for “Fade” — and Cabello isn’t actually present on the nominated song. The “Crying in the Club” singer’s surprise exit from the group shocked fans in December; Fifth Harmony has since moved on, releasing their eponymous new album, which features “Down,” on Friday.

See some hilarious Twitter responses to the awkward carpet moment below.

Omg Charlemagne did NOT just ask about giving Camila an award if Fifth Harmony wins. 😬😬😬 #Vmas pic.twitter.com/q1qgPgFmrW — Allison Piwowarski (@allisonpiwo) August 27, 2017

Fifth Harmony's face crack when @cthagod asked if they would thank their ex-member if they won award just saved this boring pre-show 😂 #VMAs — Justin Hernandez (@HernandezJustin) August 27, 2017

Charlamagne asked Fifth Harmony if they're going to give an award to Camila if they win but she wasn't even in the group for "Down"… #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Um4gbBSxzP — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) August 27, 2017

lmfaoooooooooo @cthagod for asking does the fifth harmony girl that aint there no more get an award. I AM CRIIINNEEEE #VMAS — Eb the Celeb (@EbtheCeleb) August 27, 2017

Tfw the host brings up the member of the group who left #VMAs pic.twitter.com/1MYC1fxWvD — Robyn Ross (@RobynRossTV) August 27, 2017

Fifth Harmony scored two other nominations on Sunday, for the song of the summer (which the group lost) and best pop video award (which they won). The 2017 VMAs air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

