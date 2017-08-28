‘Hug Me:’ Drake Bell and Josh Peck Officially Make Up at 2017 MTV VMAs

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift most certainly did not make amends with each other during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, but the same can’t be said of Drake Bell and Josh Peck.

The former Nickelodeon stars, who rose to fame with the show Drake and Josh, embraced backstage at the award show and Peck shared proof of the moment on Twitter. “Hug me,” he wrote while captioning the photo.

The former on-screen brothers have been feuding since June when Peck didn’t invite Bell to his wedding.

At the time of the alleged snub, Bell shared his disappointment at not being invited with a since-deleted set of tweets, writing, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear… Loyalty is key… ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

Later, Peck cooled off a little on the topic, telling PEOPLE, “He’s been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time, we’ve been talking. I was just expecting…”

RELATED VIDEO: Classic VMAs Fashion

He went on to reiterate that there are no hard feelings anymore. “That’s my bro you know? It’s kind of one of those things where you’re fighting with him on the playground, but if someone else says something, you’re like — ‘Hey, I can say that but you can’t!’”

He even expressed his desire to work with his former costar again. “I would love to [do a reunion],” Bell said. “If it’s done in the right way. I don’t know if a reunion of us doing same characters as in Drake and Josh, or different ones like in Pineapple Express. But it would definitely be fun.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com