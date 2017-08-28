The VMAs Afterparty Photos You Don’t Want to Miss

Katy, DNCE, Shawn Mendes and more kept the party going well into the night

By

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Araya Diaz/Getty

HEIDI KLUM & MEL B

at the Republic Records, Cadillac and FIJI Water-hosted party at TAO restaurant inside L.A.'s Dream Hotel. 

2 of 10

Araya Diaz/Getty

NICK CANNON

DJ'ing at the Republic Records, Cadillac and FIJI Water-hosted party at TAO restaurant inside L.A.'s Dream Hotel. 

3 of 10

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

DNCE

performing at the Republic Records, Cadillac and FIJI Water-hosted party at TAO restaurant inside L.A.'s Dream Hotel. 

4 of 10

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

VANESSA HUDGENS

at the Republic Records, Cadillac and FIJI Water-hosted party at TAO restaurant inside L.A.'s Dream Hotel. 

5 of 10

Donato Sardella/Getty

KATY PERRY, JEREMY SCOTT, PARIS JACKSON & CAROLINE D'AMORE

at the at UGG x Jeremy Scott collaboration launch event at West Hollywood's Poppy. 

6 of 10

Jonathan Leibson/Getty

SHAWN MENDES & HAILEE STEINFELD

at the Republic Records, Cadillac and FIJI Water-hosted party at TAO restaurant inside L.A.'s Dream Hotel. 

7 of 10

Backgrid

THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS

at the at UGG x Jeremy Scott collaboration launch event at West Hollywood's Poppy. 

8 of 10

Donato Sardella/Getty

JASMINE SANDERS

at the at UGG x Jeremy Scott collaboration launch event at West Hollywood's Poppy. 

9 of 10

Jonathan Leibson/Getty

PETE WENTZ & BENJI MADDEN

at the Republic Records, Cadillac and FIJI Water-hosted party at TAO restaurant inside L.A.'s Dream Hotel. 

10 of 10

Charley Gallay/Getty

EIZA GONZALES

at the Republic Records, Cadillac and FIJI Water-hosted party at TAO restaurant inside L.A.'s Dream Hotel. 

See Also

More

More