The VMAs Afterparty Photos You Don’t Want to Miss

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Katy, DNCE, Shawn Mendes and more kept the party going well into the night
By Kate Hogan
Posted on August 28, 2017 at 12:21pm EDT
1 of 10
HEIDI KLUM & MEL B
at the Republic Records, Cadillac and FIJI Water-hosted party at TAO restaurant inside L.A.'s Dream Hotel.
2 of 10
NICK CANNON
DJ'ing at the Republic Records, Cadillac and FIJI Water-hosted party at TAO restaurant inside L.A.'s Dream Hotel.
3 of 10
DNCE
performing at the Republic Records, Cadillac and FIJI Water-hosted party at TAO restaurant inside L.A.'s Dream Hotel.
4 of 10
VANESSA HUDGENS
5 of 10
KATY PERRY, JEREMY SCOTT, PARIS JACKSON & CAROLINE D'AMORE
at the at UGG x Jeremy Scott collaboration launch event at West Hollywood's Poppy.
6 of 10
SHAWN MENDES & HAILEE STEINFELD
7 of 10
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
8 of 10
JASMINE SANDERS
9 of 10
PETE WENTZ & BENJI MADDEN
10 of 10
EIZA GONZALES
From Bromances to Photobombs by Ellen DeGeneres: Here's Everything You Didn’t See at the 2017 MTV VMAs