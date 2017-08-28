All the VMAs Performances You Have to See

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
From Kendrick Lamar’s fire-filled opener and Fifth Harmony’s shade to Pink’s Video Vanguard medley, here are all the performances you’ll be watching over (and over) again
KENDRICK LAMAR
Opening the show, Lamar set the stage on fire — literally — with a medley of his songs "DNA" and "Humble."
ED SHEERAN
Quick to take over from Lamar was Sheeran, who performed his hit "Shape of You."
JULIA MICHAELS
Newcomer Michaels may have been cut short by a commercial break, but still managed to slay her song "Issues."
LORDE
Thanks in part to coming down with the flu, she didn't sing, but Lorde busted several moves to "Homemade Dynamite," off of her new album.
FIFTH HARMONY
During their first-ever VMAs performance, the ladies of Fifth Harmony threw some shade at their former bandmate, Camila Cabello, while belting "Down."
SHAWN MENDES
Man of the moment Mendes performed his song "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" as audience members raised their phones and swung along.
MILEY CYRUS
Performing her new song "Younger Now," Cyrus was vintage cool in a '50s-ready skirt and shades.
DEMI LOVATO
Lovato sang her hit "Sorry Not Sorry" in a pre-taped performance from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
PINK
Ahead of accepting the Video Vanguard Award, Pink performed a medley of some of her biggest hits, like "Get the Party Started," "Raise Your Glass" and "So What."
JAMES ARTHUR
The X Factor UK winner gave a soulful performance of "Say You Won't Let Go."
ALESSIA CARA
Cara's performance of "Scars to Your Beautiful" was, well, beautiful.
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
Jared Leto's band's performance of "Walk on Water" with Travis Scott's "Butterfly Effect" was a psychedelic heat map experience — with lots of backup dancers.
ROD STEWART AND DNCE
One of the hottest groups of the moment paired up with a living legend to perform a rendition of Stewart's classic, "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"
KATY PERRY AND NICKI MINAJ
She was the evening's host, but Perry also scored the closing number slot, performing her new tune "Swish Swish" alongside Minaj.
