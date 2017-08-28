All the VMAs Performances You Have to See

From Kendrick Lamar’s fire-filled opener and Fifth Harmony’s shade to Pink’s Video Vanguard medley, here are all the performances you’ll be watching over (and over) again

KENDRICK LAMAR

Opening the show, Lamar set the stage on fire — literally — with a medley of his songs "DNA" and "Humble."

ED SHEERAN

Quick to take over from Lamar was Sheeran, who performed his hit "Shape of You."

JULIA MICHAELS

Newcomer Michaels may have been cut short by a commercial break, but still managed to slay her song "Issues."

LORDE

Thanks in part to coming down with the flu, she didn't sing, but Lorde busted several moves to "Homemade Dynamite," off of her new album.

FIFTH HARMONY

During their first-ever VMAs performance, the ladies of Fifth Harmony threw some shade at their former bandmate, Camila Cabello, while belting "Down."

SHAWN MENDES

Man of the moment Mendes performed his song "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" as audience members raised their phones and swung along.

MILEY CYRUS

Performing her new song "Younger Now," Cyrus was vintage cool in a '50s-ready skirt and shades.

DEMI LOVATO

Lovato sang her hit "Sorry Not Sorry" in a pre-taped performance from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

PINK

Ahead of accepting the Video Vanguard Award, Pink performed a medley of some of her biggest hits, like "Get the Party Started," "Raise Your Glass" and "So What."

JAMES ARTHUR

The X Factor UK winner gave a soulful performance of "Say You Won't Let Go."

ALESSIA CARA

Cara's performance of "Scars to Your Beautiful" was, well, beautiful.

THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS

Jared Leto's band's performance of "Walk on Water" with Travis Scott's "Butterfly Effect" was a psychedelic heat map experience — with lots of backup dancers.

ROD STEWART AND DNCE

One of the hottest groups of the moment paired up with a living legend to perform a rendition of Stewart's classic, "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"

KATY PERRY AND NICKI MINAJ

She was the evening's host, but Perry also scored the closing number slot, performing her new tune "Swish Swish" alongside Minaj.

