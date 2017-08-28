Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' & More Music Videos That Seemed to Inspire Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'

We’re nursing a serious case of déjà vu following the debut of Taylor Swift’s music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” at the MTV Video Music Awards.

While majority of viewers latched onto Swift’s many versions (or clones) of herself through the years, we can’t help but focus in on the many similarities “Look What You Made Me Do” shares with past music videos dreamt up by icons like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé and more.

In case you need a reference or an excuse to rewatch the pop star’s new video for the 50th time today, here it is:

And now that you’re up to speed, let’s revisit a handful of other classic music videos that may or may not have inspired Swift’s latest.

Michael Jackson — ‘Thriller’

The uncanny resemblance: Approximately two seconds into “Look What You Made Me Do,” which introduced viewers to the “Taylor Swift’s Reputation” headstone, sparked nostalgia for Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Miley Cyrus — ‘Can’t Be Tamed’

The uncanny resemblance: Is Cyrus’ video for “Can’t Be Tamed” so synonymous with bird cages that we immediately thought of the former child star’s single while watching Swift’s video? Maybe, most definitely, yes.

Madonna — ‘What It Feels Like for a Girl’

The uncanny resemblance: Madonna has a need for speed in this 2006 music video for her single, “What It Feels Like for a Girl,” which also includes a heart-stopping car crash — much like Swift’s.

Beyoncé — ‘Formation’

The uncanny resemblance: While Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” doesn’t draw exact comparisons to Beyoncé’s visual Lemonade album, Twitter users were convinced a shot of Swift wearing a black leotard in the video’s teaser trailer was a direct take on Queen Bey’s smash hit.

Kylie Minogue — ‘All the Lovers’

The uncanny resemblance: In one of the most memorable moments of “Look What You Made Me Do,” a pyramid of “Old Taylors” can be seen reaching toward the new Taylor, reminiscent of Minogue’s 2010 video.