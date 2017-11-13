The Must-See Moments from the 2017 MTV EMAs: From Demi Lovato’s Domination to Eminem’s Return

TRAVIS SCOTT TAKES FLIGHT

The scenery was totally over-the-top during Sunday's show.

Mendes rocked the audience inside a constantly-changing lightbox while, earlier, British artist Stormzy took to the stage from the sunroof of a police squad car with emergency lights blazing.

Yet, the entrance of the night went to Kylie Jenner's baby daddy Travis Scott, who flew on the back of an animatronic eagle over the heads of the audience, while somehow managing to sing "Butterfly Effect" without losing his footing.