Motörhead Guitarist 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead at 67

Motörhead guitarist Eddie Clarke has died at the age 67.

The musician, known to fans as “Fast” Eddie because of his blisteringly fast playing, was an essential part of the British heavy metal band’s early success. Clarke can be heard on the group’s self-titled 1977 debut album, 1979’s Bomber, 1980’s Ace of Spades, and the 1981 live album No Sleep ’til Hammersmith. The guitarist also co-wrote many of the band’s best-known tracks, including “Ace of Spades.” Clarke left Motorhead following the release of 1982’s Iron Fist and formed the band Fastway.

According to the official Motörhead Facebook page, Clarke died in a hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia. “We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight,” the post said in part.

The guitarist was the last surviving member of what is regarded as the definitive Motörhead lineup, a trio whose other members were singer-bassist Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor. Taylor died in November 2015 while Kilminster died the following month.

Watch Clarke, Kilminster, and Taylor perform “Ace of Spades” in the video above.