Here Are the 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time

When video killed the radio star in 1981 with the launch of MTV, music videos became a vital part of promotion for artists.

From Madonna to Michael Jackson, some stars went all out, with budgets rivaling million-dollar blockbuster movies.

Thanks to a video from Coinage, Time Inc.’s new personal finance video franchise, we now know exactly how much cash went into creating some of the most expensive music videos of all time.

Here is the top 7:

7. “Make Me Like You” by Gwen Stefani (2016)

Gwen Stefani made history when she filmed the first live music video in TV history at the Grammys. The “Make Me Like You” performance included multiple sets, costume changes and colorful background dancers—all costing a pretty penny.

Reported Cost: $4 million.

6. “Estranged” by Guns N’ Roses (1994)

Guns N’ Roses were no strangers to shelling out millions to make their vision a reality. Part of a trilogy, the “Estranged” music video includes a bizarre subplot and holographic dolphins.

Reported Cost: $4 million.

5. “Black or White” by Michael Jackson (1991)

The king of pop moonwalks onto the list with his “Black or White” music video, which also features a young Macaulay Culkin and Tyra Banks.

Reported Cost: $4 million.

4 & 3. “Bedtime Story” (1995) & “Express Yourself” by Madonna (1989)

The material girl proved she’s all about the cash with her “Bedtime Story” and “Express Yourself” music videos that earn her two spots on the list.

Reported cost: $5 million each

2. “Die Another Day” by Madonna (2002)

In the music video for the James Bond movie theme, Madonna can be seen having a fencing match against herself.

Reported Cost: $6.1 million

1. “Scream” by Michael and Janet Jackson (1995)

Topping the list is the brother and sister duo’s futuristic black and white feature for their hit “Scream.”

Reported Cost: $7 million