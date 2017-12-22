5 Modern Christmas Queens Other Than Mariah Carey

With the holidays in full force, every mall, coffee shop, and household in America has embraced the jolly spirit by playing the same loop of Christmas songs throughout the entire month of December, and we know that Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is part of that loop, or quite possibly the entire playlist. There are many reasons why Mimi has held the scepter since 1994, when the instant-classic was released; “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the number-one holiday song literally every year, and 2017 is no exception.

Despite her rejection of the title, Mimi is the queen of the season, but she’s not the only one that matters. There are other divas in the entertainment industry that have earned their crown and place in pop culture as Christmas queens, and they deserve recognition. So get festive and read our list of five other Christmas queens besides Mariah.

Ariana Grande

Everyone knows the former Nickelodeon star from her go-to pony and ability to slay a live performance, but any good stan knows that Grande first claimed her throne when she released Christmas Kisses, a four-song Christmas EP, in 2013. The singer’s flawless vocals and R&B flair sprinkled all over holiday classics resulted in the sweetest Christmas gift. Grande included some original tracks like “Santa Tell Me,” a love song that quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its subtle sexiness, classic holiday jingles, and overall cheerfulness — and did we mention her vocals?

The singer has kept up with the pop diva tradition of releasing Christmas music à la Grande style. In 2005 she gifted the world with the Christmas & Chill EP, a flirty play on the famous Netflix & Chill meme. The heavily-R&B-infused holiday production is not your mom’s typical Christmas album.

Kelly Clarkson

Forget American Idol and make way for your Christmas Idol. It may come as a surprise if you’re a Scrooge, but the singer cemented her spot among the holiday divas a long time ago with her glorious 2013 Christmas album Wrapped in Red. Clarkson took on the classics with her immaculate voice and delivered a holiday masterpiece. Her album included a song with Reba McEnire and Trisha Yearwood plus five original songs that Clarkson co-wrote. Wrapped in Red became 2013’s bestselling Christmas album, not to mention that “Underneath the Tree,” the lead single from the album, became the radio’s most played new Christmas from that year.

Also worth noting is her star-studded Christmas special, Kelly Clarkson’s Cautionary Christmas Tale, filmed at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The variety show included many celebrity appearances like McEntire, Yearwood, Heidi Klum, Whoopi Goldberg, Blake Shelton and Robin Williams. This year Clarkson delivered once again with another soulful single titled “Christmas Eve,” a joyful and uplifting song that masterfully showcases her voice, accompanied by the sounds of tambourines, drums, and of course, jingle bells!

Britney Spears

It wouldn’t be a proper Christmas queens list without the undisputed princess of pop, Britney Spears. Who can forget the bubbly and oh-so-Britney holiday classic, “My Only Wish (This Year).” Sadly the single was only released as part of a Jive Records Christmas compilation — Platinum Christmas — which included songs from N*SYNC, Christina Aguilera, and Whitney Houston. Some fans, critics, and experts have compared Britney’s song to Mariah’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — a rather wild statement, perhaps, but one that holds some ground given that both songs are the signature holiday hits of two performers who found global success and massive pop appeal in the industry. Although Britney has never released a full-length Christmas album (she doesn’t need one), she will forever be remembered around December for this timeless tune. And if you need further proof of her love for the holidays, head over to Instagram and check out her giant Christmas tree.

Kylie Minogue

The Australian singer and LGBT icon has been making pop music dreams since the ’80s. You might recognize her from songs like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and “The Loco-Motion,” but during the holidays Minogue is known for sultry rendition of “Santa Baby.” It took Minogue a while to get into the holiday spirit — it wasn’t until 2015 that she actually released her first Christmas album, Kylie Christmas, which included a duet with James Corden and a fun original song with Iggy Pop. The album was a success in Australia and the U.K. (American audiences have yet to embrace the power of Minogue), one reason being the singer’s disco anthem “100 Degrees,” recorded with sister Dannii. In 2016, Minogue surprised her fans with a re-issue of her album titled Kylie Christmas: Snow Queen, followed by a series of themed concerts at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Christine Baranski

You’ve heard of Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas, right? Well, that movie should have been called Martha May Whovier: A Christmas Miracle, because everyone knows that Baranski, in her role as the future-first lady of Whoville, is the live-action film’s real shining star. As a seasoned stage actress and overall queen, Baranski took the character of the wealthy, sexy Christmas lover to new heights. Martha May’s long-running competition with Betty Lou Who (played by Molly Shannon) over their light decoration is fascinating. Baranski’s character always wins, obviously — and did we even mention the costumes? Martha May Whovier knows how to dress for the holidays, and with all her festive looks and Christmas spirit, we’d even dare say she’s giving Mariah a run for her money.