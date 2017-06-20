The rapper Prodigy, half of the hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, has died in Las Vegas, multiple sources confirm. He was 42 years old.

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary N.Y. rap duo Mobb Deep,” a Mobb Deep representative wrote in a statement to XXL.

“Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined.”

He had been in Las Vegas last week to perform as part of the Art of Rap tour, which included fellow hip hop mainstays Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One and Ice-T. His last performance was on Saturday, TMZ reports.

🙏🏾 QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Together with his partner Havoc, the pair emerged from the Queensbridge Houses to score hits in the ’90s with tracks including “Shook Ones” and “Quiet Storm.”

Prodigy was born Albert Johnson in Hempstead, N.Y. on Nov. 2, 1974 to Fatima Johnson, who was a member of R&B group the Crystals. He formed Mobb Deep with Havoc in the early ’90s and the group released their debut, Juvenile Hell, in 1993. They achieved widespread acclaim with their second album, The Infamous, which is regarded as among the most seminal albums to emerge from the ’90s East Coast hip-hop scene.

In fact, Mobb Deep occupied such a prominent space among East Coast hip-hop artists that they became a focal point of the West Coast-East Coast feud that dominated the genre in the ’90s. Tupac Shakur ridiculed Mobb Deep by name on his 1996 track “Hit ‘Em Up” — even referring to one of the members having sickle cell anemia — which Mobb Deep responded to when they released “Drop a Gem on ‘Em” shortly after Shakur’s 1996 death.

Though Mobb Deep released their eighth and final studio album The Infamous Mobb Deep in 2014, they continued to tour. And Prodigy remained musically prolific, releasing multiple solo projects including last year’s Untitled EP. That collection included “Beast With It,” a song recorded as a companion to Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Black Panther comic series.

Rest In Paradise young Blood @PRODIGYMOBBDEEP can't believe you gone lord we was just chilling !! Hold ya head @mobbdeephavoc pic.twitter.com/tXjogmHIfH — Ghostface Killah (@GhostfaceKillah) June 20, 2017

Oh my God…..! I just got the news that Prodigy passed away. I'm speechless.. I was just with him. Devastated. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 20, 2017

My last Text with my Friend. Rest In Peace……. So sad. pic.twitter.com/JiHWJRmt87 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 20, 2017

Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. 🙏🏽 to and for his fam. Love. MOBB — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 20, 2017

Man I'm rocked by the news of my man p passing… So many memories w him n havoc n the fellas.. Man im @ a loss — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) June 20, 2017

RIP prodigy… — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) June 20, 2017

Damn man…. Life is a gift. p was a gift to his fam and the rap world RIP P — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) June 20, 2017

Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Damn man. Just waking up to this news. We lost a Legend. One of the best voices in the game. RIP Prodigy A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Terrible terrible news damn #prodigy no words. Im live on shade 45 sirius xm right now tune in we gonna talk all things P — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) June 20, 2017

Shattered hearing news of Prodigy while here Luxembourg tour. MobbDeep duo=nice guys, I would see him occasionally out in LI. #restinbeats — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) June 20, 2017

Rest In Peace PRODIGY From

Mob Deep,we gonna miss you my dude,werd up

My condolences to the family and friends as well

FLAVOR FLAV pic.twitter.com/l6qjWvX0mk — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) June 20, 2017

Rest In Power to the legend Prodigy of Mobb Deep.. hip-hop lost a real one. #RIP pic.twitter.com/TxeNf6jzif — D12 (@D12) June 20, 2017

A true legend of the game, one of the greats to put NY on the map #RIP #Prodigy pic.twitter.com/u0E6SMTuF6 — Twista (@TWISTAgmg) June 20, 2017

Prodigy was amazing amazing amazing. This news is fucking awful. All love to his family and friends. P all day today. — Aesop Rock (@AesopRockWins) June 20, 2017

RIP PRODIGY 🙏🏾 . HIP HOP LOST ANOTHER LEGEND — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) June 20, 2017

Rip prodigy. God bless his family and all his fans. Mobb forever. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) June 20, 2017

RIP Prodigy one of the greatest rappers ever!!!!! — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) June 20, 2017

new york and the world just changed. rest in peace Prodigy. — el-p (@therealelp) June 20, 2017

sad day 4 hip hop, blessings 2 his family, and real friends #RIPProdigy — Fredro Starr (@Fredro_Starr) June 20, 2017

b4 every onyx show we play shook ones by mobb deep. #RIPProdigy — Fredro Starr (@Fredro_Starr) June 20, 2017

Rest In Peace Prodigy….. HipHop will miss you. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) June 20, 2017

Rest In Peace Prodigy #MobbDeep We have a lot of memories..from the Mixtapes to doing freestyles… https://t.co/DCbUyj1AGT — DJ CLUE (@DJCLUE) June 20, 2017

Love and light to the family and friends of Prodigy. One of Queen’s finest. He will be greatly missed. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) June 20, 2017

Damn Man. Prodigy dying hurt. Sad for Hip Hop. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 20, 2017

Heartbroken. — Just Blaze (@JustBlaze) June 20, 2017

I just got in the car. Phone is on shuffle. Song P and I JUST did started playing as soon as I got in. Trying to not break down. — Just Blaze (@JustBlaze) June 20, 2017

Tributes to the late rapper began to flood social media as news broke Tuesday. “Oh my God…..! I just got the news that Prodigy passed away. I’m speechless.. I was just with him. Devastated,” Ice-T, who performed with Prodigy over the weekend, wrote. Nas shared a photo captioned with “QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever,” while Method Man simply wrote, “P!” “Rest in peace,” Ciara shared, while Lil’ Wayne wrote, “Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G.” “Love and light to the family and friends of Prodigy. One of Queen’s finest. He will be greatly missed,” Russell Simmons said. Music producer Just Blaze had a simpler message, tweeting one word: “Heartbroken.”