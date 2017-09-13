Missy Elliott Shows Her Support for Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Drama: ‘Keep Slaying’

Janet Jackson has fellow stars of the music scene in her corner.

Missy Elliott voiced her support for Jackson after she split from husband Wissam Al Mana with the Twitter hashtag #WeLoveYouJanet.

“u know I got ya back through thick & thin sis as u have always been there for me!” the 46-year-old rapper wrote in a Tuesday post. “Stay up. u are a LEGEND!keep slaying”

Jackson and Al Mana, who wed in 2012 and welcomed son Eissa on Jan. 3, have been in London courts since April, when the star confirmed their split in a video.

“Yes, I separated from my husband,” the 51-year-old singer said during the clip posted to Twitter in April, which also announced she’d be resuming her State of the World tour. She had postponed the tour due to her pregnancy.

She continued, “We are in court now and the rest is in God’s hands.”

The singer’s older brother Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson told PEOPLE that his sister suffered “verbal abuse” and felt like “a prisoner in her own home” during her marriage to London-based Qatari businessman.

The former Jackson 5 star, 55, said, “It was quite an abusive situation. It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a bitch everyday. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

In a statement released to PEOPLE, attorneys for Al Mana say “Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response. The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the wellbeing and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”

After announcing their separation, Al Mana referred to Jackson as “the most beautiful person in the world,” and a Jackson family source told PEOPLE, “Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her.”

“She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them,” added the family source.

Jackson kicked off her State of the World Tour on Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 56-city run will end in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 17.