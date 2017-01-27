Missy Elliott Drops New Song, Announces Documentary

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Missy Elliott is gearing up for a busy 2017.

The iconic rapper, who hasn’t released a studio album in more than a decade, just released a new song called “I’m Better” (featuring Lamb) and shared footage of an upcoming documentary.

Outside of a few guest appearances and a handful of singles, Elliott has stayed largely behind the scenes, writing and producing for other artists, since releasing The Cookbook in 2005. She appeared to return to the spotlight in 2015 when she performed with Katy Perry at the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show. Later that year, she released “WTF (Where They From),” a collaboration with Pharrell Williams that also marked her first music video in seven years.

“It’s never just a record for me,” Elliott says in the documentary footage. “It’s never just making a hot record. I can do that in my sleep. But visually I have to see what I’m going to do with that record when I perform it.”

“I’m Better” is currently available on iTunes.