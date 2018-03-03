Miranda Lambert Reflects on 'Heartbreak' During Concert Amid Anderson East Split Rumors

Miranda Lambert wants her fans to feel what she’s going through when they listen to her music.

Amid a report she split from boyfriend Anderson East, the country star, 34, opened up about pouring her emotions into her music this week during her concert at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Lambert said before performing an acoustic version of her hit “Tin Man” as reported by local news outlet Knox News.

“I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately,” she continued.

“But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one,” Lambert concluded.

RELATED GALLERY: Lessons on Love, Life and Heartbreak from Miranda Lambert

Anderson East and Miranda Lambert in April Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

A rep for Lambert declined to comment on reports the couple had split recently.

In September, she and East (who no longer follows Lambert on Instagram) marked their second anniversary. The duo began dating in September 2015 nearly three months after Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton announced they were separating.

She has previously shared that “Tin Man,” from her 2016 album The Weight of These Wings, was inspired from a place of despair.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Finding Her Way After Blake Shelton Divorce: ‘I’m Just Trying to Do Me’

Though Lambert and East, 29 — who were last photographed together in public at the 2017 CMA Awards in November — have not been spotted together publicly in recent weeks, the duo have both been busy touring.