Lessons on Love, Life and Heartbreak from Miranda Lambert
From learning to love yourself to compromising, the country star has taught us a lot over the years
FOCUS ON YOUR TRUE LOVES
... and for Lambert, that includes three very important things. "Music and mutts — pretty much all I live for are those two things," the singer told Redbook in 2017. "Men used to be on that list, but I cut that one out."
She added: "Just kidding! It was the three M's, and now it's two. No, it is three: The last one is Miranda."
'FIND PEACE IN DARK PLACES'
"The last year of my life has been one of heartache and healing, Of learning to be honest," she wrote on Instagram in 2016, following her split from husband Blake Shelton. "Accepting the flaws and celebrating the smiles. Finding peace in dark places having some moments alone with me."
EMBRACE YOUR 'MEDICINE'
After announcing her breakup from Shelton, Lambert dived into songwriting, a decision she credits with jumpstarting her healing process. "Music is medicine — it truly is," she said onstage at Marathon Music Works in Nashville.
FOLLOW YOUR BLISS
It's important to still do things you enjoy, whether you're in a relationship or not. "This store is part of my personality," she told PEOPLE of opening up the first outpost of her Pink Pistol boutique in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. "This place is a little piece of who I am. It makes me feel at home."
KEEP IT AMICABLE
When it comes to dealing with breakups, being on good terms with a former flame is the ideal situation. Since splitting, Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have exchanged silly tweets in support of mutual friend Ashley Monroe.
LOVE YOURSELF FIRST
"I'm just like anybody else, insecure and scared of looking bad or being criticized. But everybody's making this big, giant thing about [my weight loss]," she candidly told Marie Claire. "It's way too much focus on women's bikini photos, and I hate it. Why do we care? I want women to love themselves whatever they've got going on."
SHOW SOME PUPPY LOVE (LITERALLY)
Nothing makes the country star and animal lover happier and more connected than introducing an adorable pooch (or cat) into her life. As she's said, "Don't forget your four-legged friends need unconditional love too!"
IT'S ALL ABOUT COMMUNICATION
No excuses! "If you can't jump on the phone to chat with your significant other, keep up the texting," she's said.
BE TRUE TO WHO YOU ARE
The best advice she's ever received came from mom Bev: "Know who you are and stick with it."
SHARE THE REAL YOU WITH THE WORLD
"My biggest advice to anyone," she told Success, "If you don't know who you are, how is anyone else supposed to know? How can you sell something you don't believe in?"
