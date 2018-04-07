Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Split After More Than 2 Years Together: Report

After weeks of buzz about a split, Miranda Lambert and boyfriend Anderson East have called it quits, reports Us Weekly.

Reps for Lambert and East did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this month, the country star hinted at a possible breakup when she reflected on pouring her emotions into her music during a concert at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Lambert said before performing an acoustic version of her hit “Tin Man,” as reported by local news outlet Knox News.

“I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately,” she continued.

“But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one,” Lambert concluded.

Anderson East and Miranda Lambert Rick Diamond/ACMA2017/Getty

The country singers first began dating in the fall of 2015 months after she and ex-husband Blake Shelton announced their divorce in July.

The following April, Lambert, 34, and East, 30, made their romance red carpet official at the 2016 ACMs, where they cozied up inside the show as she picked up the award for female vocalist of the year.

The “Vice” singer — who’s remained tight-lipped about her latest relationship — briefly mentioned East in Cosmopolitan‘s first-ever country issue last year.

“The last thing I googled was my boyfriend Anderson East to show off his cute pictures,” she told the magazine.

Anderson East and Miranda Lamber Source: Miranda Lambert/Instagram

In January, East opened up about his relationship to InStyle, saying there was “true admiration there and a large level of understanding on both sides.”

“It’s always difficult to be a traveling musician and still keep things together,” he added. “Understanding is definitely a huge factor.”

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Miranda Lambert/Instagram

While Lambert has stayed mum about East in the media, she’s shared glimpses of their life together on her Instagram throughout their two years together.

“My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage and he owns my heart. Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you,” she captioned a tribute for his 30th birthday last July.

Lambert and East no longer follow each other on Instagram and were last photographed together in public at the 2017 CMA Awards in November.