Everything Miley Cyrus (May Be) Saying About Her Relationship with Liam Hemsworth on Her New Album

Miley Cyrus has only confirmed that one of the songs off of her new album is about fiancé Liam Hemsworth – but does art imitate life on some of the other tracks?

Younger Now – which was released on Friday – includes 11 tracks, seven of which were penned by Cyrus. The other songs Cyrus co-wrote with producer Oren Yoel, save for a fun collaboration with her godmother Dolly Parton called “Rainbowland.”

While Cyrus, 24, touches on a variety of topics across the album, relationship highs – and lows – come into play often. Here’s breakdown of the lyrics to seem to hint at her rekindled romance with Hemsworth.

“Malibu”

We are just like the waves that flow back and forth / Sometimes I feel like I’m drowning and you’re there to save me / And I wanna thank you with all of my heart / It’s a brand new start / A dream come true / In Malibu

We know this song is about Hemsworth – because Cyrus told us so!

Opening up about the hit single just ahead of its release this past spring, Cyrus told Billboard that “Malibu” was a love ballad for Hemsworth. Calling the beachy tune “unlike anything she has recorded before,” Cyrus explained the inspiration behind the track: “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”

She even sings, “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song.”

The couple famously ended their engagement in 2013, before getting back together in early 2016.

Cyrus told Billboard that following her breakup, she was too “immersed in work” to find herself again. “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard,” Cyrus recalled. “Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

Life is way cooler in cartoon. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

“Week Without You”

If I spent a week without you / Bet you’d wonder what I do / I think that I’d start going out / Get caught kissing other dudes / And it seems you just wanna bring me down, down / With your bad attitude (bad attitude) / When you know I’m not one to keep dealing with the s— / That you put me through

I know that I gave you my heart / But you stomped it to the ground / And that’s what got me wondering what it’s like / To not have you around

“Week Without You” – the album’s third single – seems to allude to the initial end of Cyrus’ and Hemsworth’s romance back in 2013. Ahead of confirming their split, the pair were showing signs of trouble – even postponing their wedding.

Happy valentines 🌹 A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres following the split, Cyrus said she was excited to be single – a feeling she alludes to in “Week Without You.” Saying that she was “obsessed with being alone,” Cyrus explained at the time, “I want to be really clear and determined with everything I’m doing in my life right now … I am genuinely happy, finally with myself. I think it takes you separating yourself from someone else to really be happy with who you are.”

This May, Cyrus championed couples who choose to take time apart during an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 channel. “I think people that break up and get back together, that’s awesome,” Cyrus said. “You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. So I’m really solid, and then [Hemsworth] gets to be really solid. And together we get to be two really grounded people. It’s not a half and a half making a whole.”

“I Would Die For You”

You are everything to me / And I, I would die for you / There’ve been times when I’m up all night / Crying in the dark, so I sleep with the light on / I’ve heard I’ve got words like a knife / That I don’t always choose just so wisely / But I see trees and the colored leaves / When I think about all that we could be

I have your heart, I don’t even need a ring / I’d give up all I have in exchange for who I love more than anything

In this ballad, Cyrus seems to be declaring her affection for Hemsworth – and revealing its intensity. She sings, “When you’re gone, time moves so slow” – seemingly alluding to time spent apart due to their busy schedules.

Cyrus also touches on their engagement. Though Cyrus does have a (stunning, Neil Lane) ring, she sings that she doesn’t need one to document their love. The lyrics are in line with recent comments she made to The Sun about tying the knot.

“I don’t envision marriage. I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do,” she told The Sun, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six. She added, “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned.”

“Love Someone”

Ever since the day that I met you / I knew you weren’t the one / But nothing ever stops me from forgetting / Packing all my s— and moving on/ I’m not sure where I’d even go / Cuz I made your house my home / It’s come to an end, I hate how it’s been

“Love Someone” is another track that seems to allude to the time before Cyrus’ and Hemsworth’s original breakup – especially the fact that the pair had been living together at the time. In fact, a source told PEOPLE when news first broke of their reconciliation that constant arguing was part of the impetus for the (reluctant) split.

“Miley never got over Liam. Despite them constantly fighting before the split, Miley always said Liam is the love of her life,” the insider explained, adding, “There were so many things that she loved about their relationship. They had a lot of fun, and Liam was mostly very supportive of Miley.”

Another source close to Cyrus told PEOPLE, “Miley never wanted to split. Things just got so bad that they really needed the break.”

Whatever A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:53am PST

“She’s Not Him”

There’s no other girl that looks like ya, darling / Those eyes, that tongue, those teeth, that face, that body / Even though we’ve gone to outer space / Still no way you can take his place

You’re not him / She’s not him / No matter what you say / No matter what you do / I just can’t fall in love with you / Cuz you’re not him / Yeah, she’s not him

This song seems to be addressing model Stella Maxwell, and explaining the background of their short-lived, rumored connection.

In 2015 – after Cyrus and Maxwell were spotted out together numerous times and were photographed sharing a passionate kiss – the singer asserted to Elle U.K. that she was “not in a relationship.”

“I’m pansexual,” she revealed, adding, “I’m 22, I’m going on dates, but I change my style every two weeks, let alone who I’m with.”

It appears, however, that the real impetus for that “style” change was Hemsworth.

Deeper message or not, it seems Cyrus has her beau’s support. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Hemsworth shared the album artwork and wrote, “Check out this little hotties new album! She’s got a bright future ahead 😉 Get it while it’s hot! #youngernow.”