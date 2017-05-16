Miley Cyrus on Her ‘Wrecking Ball’ Music Video: ‘I’m Never Living That Down’

Miley Cyrus apparently isn’t too fond of her 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball.”

On Tuesday, Cyrus popped by The Zach Sang Show to play “Marry, Eff, Kill” with some of her songs — and surprisingly during the first round of the game, the 24-year-old star revealed that she wouldn’t be opposed to doing away with the hit song.

“Marry would probably be ‘The Climb’ because it still has a message I’m down with,” shared Cyrus. “Eff would be ‘7 Things.’ Kill would be ‘Wrecking Ball.'”

Explained the “Malibu” singer: “That’s something you can’t take away … swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever. Once you do that in the mass that I did, it’s forever.”

Continued Cyrus: “I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball. No matter how much I just frolic with Emu, I’m always the naked girl on the wrecking ball … I should have thought how long that was going to have to follow me around.”

In the video for her single — which is about a relationship gone wrong and has garnered more than 888 million views on YouTube since its release — Cyrus is seen suggestively licking a sledgehammer and perching on top of a swinging wrecking ball sans clothes.

“That’s my worst nightmare is that being played at my funeral,” admitted Cyrus. “That’s my worst nightmare … is being like, ‘We’ll always remember Miley,’ and then that. ‘She was a great person.'”