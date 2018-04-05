Here's How You Can Take a Walk in (and Own!) Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' Boots

Miley Cyrus never meant to start a war. But a bidding war? That’s a different story.

The 25-year-old singer is parting with the cherry-colored Doc Martens she sported in her infamous “Wrecking Ball” music video — for a good cause.

The shoes are up for auction ahead of the My Friend’s Place 30th Anniversary Gala event taking place on Saturday. The nonprofit resource center provides life-changing services to assist and inspire homeless youth to become self-sufficient.

While the starting bid is $1,000, the kicks are worth an estimated $5,000.

Miley Cyrus in “Wrecking Ball” video

When “Wrecking Ball” won Video of the Year at the 2014 MTV Video Awards, Cyrus hung back in her seat while a then-22-year-old homeless man named Jesse Helt took the stage to accept the award on her behalf to raise awareness for homeless youth.

Cyrus also founded the Happy Hippie Foundation — a nonprofit that provides basic needs and support to homeless youth, the LGBTQ community and other vulnerable populations. Throughout the years, the two charities have worked together in their operations to assist local youth in Hollywood.

The event, hosted by Jack Black, will honor the work of Cyrus’ The Happy Hippie Foundation, as well as USC football’s Angela Helton, renowned chef, author and food activist Alice Waters, social media platform Instagram and My Friend’s Place board member and community advocate Cheryl Hayward.

Additional items up for auction include a guitar signed by Ed Sheeran, a New York Fashion Week travel package and an exclusive dinner for two with Alice Waters at her Chez Panisse restaurant.



To place your bid, visit the My Friend’s Place Charitybuzz page.