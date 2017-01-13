Miley Cyrus Wishes Her ‘Best Friend’ Liam Hemsworth a Happy Birthday with Sweet Instagram Post

Liam Hemsworth began his 27th birthday with something even sweeter than cake — an adorable message from Miley Cyrus!

His loving fiancée shared a silly-yet-cute photo to Instagram Friday morning, featuring Cyrus with her tongue out, and Hemsworth with a Joe Biden-esque finger gun.

“Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER!” Cyrus captioned the photo. “You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo [many] animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.”

She’s not lying about the animals. Over the years Cyrus has rescued dogs, cats, and even a pig. Her current pet tally — including Hemsworth’s pair of pooches — is an incredible 13 creatures!

Hemsworth went big for his lady’s 24th birthday back in November, surprising her with flowers and balloons in bed, as well as a gift box adorned with unicorns and rainbow paraphernalia.

“Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!” Hemsworth captioned a pic of Cyrus holding his handiwork.

Inside was an extra special present—an elaborate rainbow ring! Perhaps it’s an unofficial replacement for her engagement band, which wasn’t her first choice in style. (“This isn’t really my aesthetic,” she admitted to Ellen DeGeneres in October.)

After ending their engagement in 2013, Miley and Hemsworth rekindled their romance in early 2016. This time around, they’ve been notably more private and out of the public eye.

Since reuniting, one source told PEOPLE the more “low key” couple is better than ever: “With Liam back in her life, she seems to enjoy it much more.”