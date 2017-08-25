Watch All the Music Videos That Landed Miley Cyrus VMA Nominations Through the Years

Saying that Miley Cyrus has undergone a physical and professional transformation is a serious understatement.

While still starring on Hannah Montana — which sparked more than a handful of smash-hit albums — Cyrus released “7 Things,” a single with a peppy beat that was inspired by ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas. Since then, the singer has been churning out hit after hit, graduating from upbeat tunes to much more “grown-up” songs — a handful of which snagged her MTV Video Music Award nominations.

Ahead of her VMAs appearance this Sunday, we’re taking a look back at those videos, lauded by MTV and fans everywhere.

“7 Things” — 2009

Nominated for … best new artist

What we can’t get over: The fact that she’s singing about Nick Jonas. And also, her hair!

“We Can’t Stop” — 2013

Nominated for … song of the summer and best female video

What we can’t get over: How we have yet to be invited to a house party this epic.

“Wrecking Ball” — 2014

Nominated for … video of the year

What we can’t get over: This question forever on our minds: Whether or not Liam Hemsworth, the subject of this song, was crying as hard as we were.

“Malibu” — 2017

Nominated for … best pop video

What we can’t get over: This stripped down, bare-faced version of Miley.