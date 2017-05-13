Miley Cyrus Says She Still Rolls Her Friends’ Joints After Quitting Weed

Miley Cyrus said she’s still not smoking weed — but she still rolls joints for her friends.

The “Malibu” singer stopped by SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood on Friday, hosted by Michael Yo, Tony Fly and Symon from the SiriusXM LA Studios, and the famously pro-pot 24-year-old discussed the lifestyle change she first revealed in her Billboard cover story.

“I roll them joints. I still roll the joints for them!” she said to the hosts when asked if her friends do not smoke around her. “I just sit there. I roll fat joints, too.”

She said the lifestyle change has been easy since she put her mind to making it.

“Anything I want to do, if I want to start or stop something, I can do anything, so I just decided not to anymore and now that’s easy for me,” she said. “It’s very weird.”

And she said the biggest difference she feels not smoking is her increased energy.

“I’ve got a lot of energy. I’ve always had a lot of energy,” she said. “I’m a very obsessive person, which I need to work on, but also it helps in my position to be a little obsessive because then I can really get things done and make sure it’s perfect the way I want things to look or the video.”

Cyrus dropped her new single, “Malibu,” on Thursday, the breezy tune marking a notable shift from the sonic stylings of the psychedelic rock-inspired sounds of her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. The song serves as lead preview from her upcoming sixth studio album, due out later this year.

SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood airs daily on SiriusXM Hits 1.