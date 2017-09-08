People

Music

Watch Miley Cyrus Answer Awkward Questions About Her Sex Life in Front of Her Grandmother

This article originally appeared on NME.com. 

Miley Cyrus opened up about her sex life on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the host grilled the singer…while her Grandma was present. Yikes!

On Thursday, the “Malibu” artist was quizzed about the intimate details of, presumably, her love life with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

However, while DeGeneres was using ’70s-era questions from Cosmopolitan to ask the singer, Cyrus was reluctant to answer. That’s when she informed the host that her Grandma was among the audience members.

“She can’t hear anyway, it’s OK,” Cyrus joked, before speaking directly to her grandma. “I’m just kidding, you could hear that. I have a mic on.”

DeGeneres then asked: “Your sex life with your lover can best be compared to… a roller coaster ride, a luxury cruise or a commuter trip on a concord jet?”

Meanwhile, Cyrus recently pulled a classic VMA stunt by hiring an 85-year-old drag queen to perform with her.

James “Gypsy” Haake featured in Miley’s newly released “Younger Now” video, which saw the singer dressing up as Elvis Presley.

Miley’s forthcoming album Younger Now, which is the follow up to 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, will be released on Sept. 29.