Miley Cyrus Responds to Backlash After She Said She Doesn’t Listen to Certain Types of Hip-Hop Anymore

Miley Cyrus is responding to backlash she has received after she made comments about not being as into hip-hop anymore in her recent Billboard cover story.

The 24-year-old singer posted an image of her Billboard shoot, along with an explanation about the context of her interview and loving words about hip-hop, on her Instagram Friday night.

Cyrus began, “When articles are read it isn’t always considered that for hours I’ve spoken with a journalist about my life , where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career. Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap).”

In the interview, when asked if folk singer Melanie Safka, who she performed with in 2015, had influenced her, Cyrus said yes, adding, “But I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like a– with some stretch marks.’ I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my d—, suck on my c—.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c—‘—I am so not that.”

Readers cited the quote on Twitter, with one noting that the singer previously “wore hip hop culture like a costume.” Cyrus has weathered similar criticism after using black backup dancers at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, which she also addressed to Billboard.

“That became a thing, where people said I was taking advantage of black culture, and with [Bangerz collaborator] Mike [WiLL Made-It]—what the f—?” Cyrus said to Billboard. “That wasn’t true. Those were the dancers I liked!”

Her Instagram remarks continued with the star reflecting on her experience with hip-hop and thankfulness for the opportunity to “explore so many different styles/sounds.”

“I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/sounds! I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE…. Laugh…. Live fully…. to be there for one another… to unify, and to fight for what’s right (human , animal , or environmental ) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon! -MC.”