Miley Cyrus Jokes It’s ‘Clear Why I No Longer Drink’ in Throwback Instagram Photos Celebrating Sister’s Birthday

Miley Cyrus subtly addressed her sobriety in an Instagram birthday dedication to sister Brandi Cyrus on Friday.

The famously pro-pot 24-year-old singer — who revealed she is “completely clean” from drinking and drugs in a May Billboard cover story — shared some throwback photos clinking glasses with her older sister.

“Current Mood: Happy B-Day @brandicyrus & congrats on your show launch! BIG day! Love you soooo much! 🦄PS as you slide thru these next few photos it will become very clear as to why I no longer drink! LOL! (Or maybe why I should start again…. J/K 🐬) Always the best time when I am w my big sis! Xoxoxoxoxoxox,” Cyrus captioned her court side photos, where the look-a-like sisters are captured drinking, laughing and playfully grabbing each other’s faces.

On Sunday, the pop star returned to the Billboard Music Awards stage to perform her new, folksier single, “Malibu,” for the very first time on live television.

Introduced by her father Billy Ray Cyrus and her sister Noah Cyrus — who joked it was Miley’s “first time [appearing] in years with pants on” — the singer let her sultry voice do the talking, in an unusually stripped-down performance.

Wearing a pair of short white jean shorts, a matching off-the shoulder cropped top and a tan cowboy hat, Cyrus had the beach vibe down pat — part of her new relaxed image and sound.

In time for her 30th birthday, the eldest Cyrus launched a new Bravo show, Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer, with mom Tish.

And on Thursday, the mother-daughter decorating duo talked Brandi’s big day. Cyrus said her father recalled his 30th year marking a big turning point in his career.

“We were just doing this thing with my dad, and he did point out that after 30 was when his career started to really take off,” Brandi revealed to PEOPLE Now about her dad making her feel better about turning 30.

“[Your] thirties are your very best time in your life,” Tish concurred.

Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer airs Thursdays (10:15 E.T.) on Bravo.